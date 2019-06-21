Carrick-on-Shannon Darkness Into Light presentation to Pieta House

Carrick-on-Shannon Darkness Into Light committee presented a cheque for €22,939 to Pieta House at a function in Glancy's Lounge, Cortober last week.

Standing, from left, Olivia Doherty, Caitriona and Colin Slevin, Gerard Tiernan, fundraising executive, Pieta House, Fionnuala McMorrow, Bernadette Glancy, Jim Glancy, Rosemary McDermott, Michael Clancy and Padraig Glancy, SuperValu, Carrick-on-Shannon, main sponsors of the event.

Seated, from left, Blaithnaid McMorrow, Breda Maguire, Breifne Earley, event race director, Tom McEvoy, director, Pieta House, Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire and Siobhan Oates. In front, Holly and Charlie Slevin Picture: Willie Donnellan

