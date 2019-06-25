Water supply restored to properties impacted by water main burst in Carrick-on-Shannon

Water supply has been restored to all customers affected by a burst on a water main on the Leitrim Road, Carrick-on-Shannon in recent days.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that customers should now be receiving a normal water supply to their properties.

If a customer is not receiving a water supply they are advised to check their internal plumbing for air locks. More information on airlocks is available on the Irish Water website here.

Customers in the areas affected are asked to conserve water in their homes and business while repairs to the burst pipe continue. Further information on conservation measures is available on the Irish Water website here

Irish Water and its contractors, in partnership with Leitrim County Council, are continuing to "work to repair the burst pipe in difficult conditions which were exacerbated by recent heavy rain".

Works to a burst on the same section of pipeline that happened the week before last are also continuing. Repairs are complex due to ground conditions and the condition of the old cast iron mains pipe. While it is not envisaged, should further outages occur details will be posted on the supply and service section of the Irish Water website.

The alternative water supplies that were put in place for customers yesterday will be removed throughout today.

Commenting Georgina O’Reilly, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead for Co Leitrim said: “Irish Water working in partnership with Leitrim County Council and our contractors would like to thank customers for their patience and cooperation while these complex repairs continue. It is Irish Water’s priority to safeguard a secure water supply for the people of Carrick-on-Shannon and we are treating this repair as a priority.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will continue to be provided on the water supply and services section of the Irish Water website www.water.ie