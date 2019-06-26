Locals concerned about Kiltoghert road
Residents in the Kiltoghert area are seriously concerned about the Kiltoghert to Church Park road which has seen several near misses recently involving cars and trucks trying to negotiate the narrow road with a severe bend.
Local people are calling on Leitrim County Council to immediately remove the dangerous bend and widen the road which is also used by the school bus serving Kilnagross and Leitrim national schools
Pictures: Willie Donnellan
