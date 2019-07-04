Carrick-on-Shannon historical society's annual visit to medieval monastic settlement in Tumna

Carrick-on-Shannon & District Historical Society holds its annual visit to the Grave of St Éidín and the remains of the early medieval monastic settlement on the site at Tumna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon on July 5, at 7pm, the Feast of St. Éidín.

People will be familiar with the new wooden sculpture of this abbess in the Linear Park in Carrick facing the Shannon.

Fr Alan Conway of St. Michael's in Drumlion will give a blessing of the graves. Light refreshments will be available following courtesy of Noreen and Christy Kelleher.

We are very grateful to the landowner, Olaf Siegmund, for opening up the private site to us on an annual basis.

The public is welcomed to join in the visit which is on private property. We wish to caution that although the field will be mowed the site is rough hilly terrain and visitors participate at their own risk.

Directions: Take the N4 out of Carrick-on-Shannon towards Boyle for a short distance and make the right-hand turn onto L5131. Bear right and follow to end. Limited parking at the gate is available. Walk from there downhill towards the waterside site which can be seen from the top of the hill. Further info: 086 067 5283.

