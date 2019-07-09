Traffic delays expected as roadworks set to begin next week in Carrick-on-Shannon

Motorists are advised of possible traffic delays over the coming week with resurfacing work starting on the N4 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Works will take place along the N4 from the Tesco roundabout to Ging’s Public House across the bridge.

Senior Engineer, Terry McGovern, explained that the works will be carried out in two phases with the first phase dealing with the stretch of road from Ging’s Pub to the Dublin Road roundabout. This part of the works will be carried out this month.

The second phase will involve works between the Dublin Road roundabout and the Tesco roundabout. These will be carried out in August.

He said there would be restrictions placed on the contractor in relation to queue lengths for traffic and stopping times in a bid to keep traffic flowing as much as possible in the area during the works.

The works will start on Monday, July 15 and are expected to continue until August 30.

As part of the resurfacing, works will also be carried out overnight from 7pm to 5am on July 15, 16, 17 and 18.

From Monday, July 22 to August 2, roadworks will be carried out from 5am to 4pm.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the works and Leitrim County Council is warning of delays and parking restrictions along the N4 as a result.