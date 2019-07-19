59th Shannon Boat Rally comes to Dromod, Drumsna and Carrick-on-Shannon

Organised jointly by the Carrick-on-Shannon and Athlone branches of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland (IWAI), the Shannon Boat Rally (1961- 2019) is the most prestigious and well-attended boating event on Ireland’s inland waterways.

This year’s Commodore Denise Byrne said, “We look forward to 10 days of boating activities on the Rally. The families boating on the river love coming to the North Shannon. This year with the theme of 'Hit Musicals', we will visit the villages of Dromod, Drumsna Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon.

"We will also visit Lough Key where all of the children’s swimming events and water sports will be held. It will be spectacular with a large flotilla of boats flying their colours - definitely one to visit. The inland waterways are not only a local asset for Leitrim and Roscommon, but are an important tourist attraction for the country”.

Denise added “We will be bringing with us over three hundred visitors to sample the sights and hospitality of the area. I am honoured to be the Commodore of this rally and hope to do the rally proud with the help of my Vice Commodores, Oisín Morgan, from Carrick-on-Shannon and Maeve Kelly from Athlone. It promises to be a great 10 days cruising”.

The main objective of the Shannon Boat Rally is to bring boaters of all types together to participate in a ten-day long fun event for families and friends on the river. This year, our 59th Rally, we expect over 70 boats and three hundred people to join us.



The Shannon Boat Rally is an annual event that attracts boat owners and their families to the River Shannon. We are delighted with the continuation of the rally and the contribution that we make to local economy. The Shannon Boat Rally provides and promotes a compelling and exciting choice for all holiday makers seeking a unique adventure.

From its origins, the rally has grown in popularity every year attracting all classes of vessels, with up to three hundred people participating with their families and friends in sports, games, sailing and boating competitions, quizzes, talent and music events while improving their boating skills and promoting safe practices on our waterways. The rally brings boaters of all abilities and experiences together to share in a common purpose, to enjoy the waterways, to share boating know-how and improve their boating skills. The boat rally attracts many boaters to our inland waterways and promotes development of facilities along the navigation as well as bringing a great dynamic and valuable business to the towns and villages along the river and lakes.

The Shannon boat rally also encourages responsible use of the waterways for the benefit of all waterway users and has a strong educational, environmental and boating safety theme.

The Shannon is a wonderful resource being important to leisure and recreation, to heritage, to tourism and to the environment.

We would like to thank our sponsors who are supporting us this year – Craft Insure, Davenham Engineering, Flogas, Leitrim Tourism and Mercedes MSL.

59th Rally Itinerary

The 59th Shannon Boat Rally begins on Friday, 26th July, with the Carrick-on-Shannon branch meeting in the Bush Hotel and the Athlone branch meeting in Rosie’s pub, Lanesborough.

Locations for rally as follows:

Saturday, 27th & Sunday, 28th July – Dromod

Monday, 29th & Tuesday, 30th July – Drumsna

Wednesday, 31st July – Lough Key

Thursday, 1st & Friday, 2nd August – Boyle Harbour

Saturday, 3rd & Sunday, 4th August – Carrick-on-Shannon (Boat Club and Emerald Star Marina), finishing with our closing dinner in the Bush Hotel on 4th August.