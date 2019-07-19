Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin / Belleek, Fermanagh

Campbell, Mary (Killester, Dublin formerly of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and late of RTE News) - July 17th 2019 at the Mater Private Hospital; beloved wife of Paul Torsney, very sadly missed by her loving family, mother Ellen, brothers Sean (Mary), Brendan (Geraldine) and Fergal (Ruth), sister Helen (Peter), nieces Jenny and Caitlín, nephews Evan and James, sister-in-law Joan, her many friends and work colleagues. Funeral Service Saturday, 20th July, at 11am in Dardistown, Cloghran, Co. Dublin. Donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Cancer Society. Memorial Mass will be held in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, Belleek at date to be confirmed.

Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Daniel Gill, Foxborough, Drumsna, died suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his heart broken parents Brian and Paula, sisters Shauna and Aideen, brother James, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his home on Saturday, 20th of July, from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. House private on Sunday please. Please note: There will be a one-way system from the Kiltoghert Road leading to the Effernagh Road in place on Saturday.

Martin Dolan, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Martin Dolan, June 25 unexpectedly at Henan University, Kaifeng, China, late of Cluj, Romania and formerly of Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved parents Jack & Rachel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Irina, daughter Naomi, brothers Jim, Joe & David, sister Marion, extended family and friends from many parts of the world. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 27 at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon followed by burial of Ashes in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Marie Timoney, Leglehid, Garrison, Fermanagh

Timoney, Leglehid, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, 17th July 2019, Marie, RIP, peacefully, at her residence, beloved sister of Barbara [Garrison], Teresa Mugan [Derry], Agnes Holloway [Dungiven], Pauline Fitzgerald [Kildimo, Limerick], dear sister-in-law of Aileen Timoney [Cavan] and predeceased by her loving brothers Patrick and Francis. Remains will arrive at Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law nieces, nephews and wide family circle. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh BT93 4BY, or any family member.

Peggy (Margaret) Dunleavy, Haan, Germany and Cartron, Drumlish, Longford

Peggy (Margaret) Dunleavy died on 11/07/2019 in Haan, Germany. Predeceased by her husband Frank, parents James Patrick and Mary. Peggy will be sadly missed, by her brother Sean, sisters Mary Mullervy and Alice Hanifin, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends here in Ireland and Germany. Removal arriving to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, on Saturday, 20th, for prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 21st, at 11am followed with burial in the New Cemetery, Drumlish.

May they all Rest in Peace.