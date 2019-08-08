Avantcard supports Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns in bid to win gold again this year

Carrick-on-Shannon based lender Avantcard responded to calls from the Chamber of Commerce and Tidy Towns to prepare the town for this year’s adjudication, by rallying its staff to volunteer with the general clean-up activities, along with providing the funding for the renovation of the Attirory roundabout to the tune of €1,000.

Avantcard consulted with Tidy Town’s resident gardening super-hero John Gaffney to create a design that would suit the busy location, with hard wearing gravel and planting to positively impact the biodiversity of the town for our native pollinators.

Staff from Avantcard also swapped their keyboards for paintbrushes this summer, volunteering over 40 hours to paint the fencing on the Boyle Road.

At the newly renovated Attirory roundabout sponsored by Avantcart, l-r, Delys Morgan, Avantcard Brand & Communications Manager, Chris Paul, Avantcard CEO, Pascal McGuire, Chair, Carrick Tidy Towns Committee, Phil Faughnan, Tidy Towns volunteer and John Gaffney, Tidy Towns gardener Picture: Gerry Faughnan

Avantcard runs a corporate social responsibility programme designed to enable its staff to positively impact the community in which they live and work.

Each year, it sets goals against fundraising for the staff’s chosen charity, North West Hospice, community and skills volunteering hours, and supporting local organisations.

This year, Avantcard has already supported 22 local organisations and charities, from Carrick Carnival, Fló Beo and the Avantcard Blueway Adventure race, to local sporting clubs and charities right across the counties of Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Longford.

It even has a company choir called “The OctAVes” who visit the local hospital, nursing homes and day care centres in Leitrim and Roscommon, to entertain their residents.

