Water outage expected in Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow

Irish Water have announced they will be working on the water mains in Carrick-on-Shannon today, Wednesday, August 14 and there may be water disruption.

The water main repairs may affect supply to Attirory Junction, N4 Dublin Road and surrounding areas in Carrick-on-Shannon.

These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 4pm on August 14.

Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

