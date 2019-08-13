Water outage expected in Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow

Irish Water have  announced they will be working on the water mains in Carrick-on-Shannon today, Wednesday, August 14 and there may be water disruption. 

The water main repairs may affect supply to Attirory Junction, N4 Dublin Road and surrounding areas in Carrick-on-Shannon. 

These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 4pm on  August 14. 

Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return. 

