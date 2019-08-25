Sligo Leitrim gardai are urging parents not to have any visible names added to your children's schoolbags when they head back to school this week.

On the Sligo Leitrim division garda facebook page they note: "When buying a school bag for your child we would advise you not to have any personalisation added with their name visible. A child will automatically presume that anyone who knows their name is not a stranger.

"Personalised pencil cases etc are all fine as they wont be seen when the child is travelling to and from school."

Some very sound advice for parents in the leadup to the new school year.