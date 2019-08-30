76 deaths recorded in Leitrim for first three months of 2019

76 deaths of people with Leitrim as their county of residence, were recorded in the first three months of 2019 according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The figures, released today (Friday, August 30) show that 76 deaths were recorded between January 1 and March 31, 2019. Of these, 37 were male and 39 were female.

The main cause of death was diseases of the circulatory system with 32 instances recorded.

The next highest cause of death was Malignant Neoplasms (21 cases) followed by diseases of the respiratory system (9 cases).