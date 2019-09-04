Residents of Townspark, Carrick-on-Shannon host history project photo exhibition

Townspark Residents History Project Group hosted a photographic exhibition as part of Heritage Week “St. Patrick’s Park and its Residents, Past and Present” and proved a great success and went from being a one-day event held on September 17 to a week-long event due to demand.

It was held in the new two-room extension at Breffni Family Resource Centre, Breffni Crescent. Over 80 residents attended.

A follow on from this event is an “Open House” event to be held in a house in St Patrick’s Park on Saturday, September 28. More details later.

Pictured at the exhibition were, from left, Patricia Noone, Mary McManus, Majella Moran, Michael Moran, Kathleen Flanagan, Bernadette Phillips, Anne Guihen, Carmel Kelly and Martin Moran.

Picture: Gerry Faughnan

