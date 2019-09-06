HSE to host Wellbeing Wednesdays in Carrick-on-Shannon

The HSE Health Promotion Department are hosting a series of talks regarding Health and Wellbeing for Older People.

Entitled 'Wellbeing Wednesdays' this consists of series of 6 talks (over 6 consecutive weeks) that will take place in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, starting on September 18 from 11am-1pm.

This series of Ageing Well talks aims to bring older people together to develop social connections and to improve their knowledge on key topics such as: Diet, Medication, Physical Activity, Falls Prevention, Entitlements, Safety, Befriending Services and Mental Health.

Peer to Peer support has been seen to have positive outcomes when used in health promotion projects. Wellbeing Wednesdays creates awareness and knowledge around key areas of health and supports available to older people. It enables participants to pass on this information through their interactions with peers.

We are looking for men and women over the age of 60 who are interested in becoming an Ageing Well Friend (making a change to their lifestyle, having a healthy chat with a peer or giving back to their community).

Participants will receive 12 hours of information on exercise, nutrition, social connectedness, safety, entitlements, volunteering, befriending service, mindfulness, falls prevention, stress management.

Please note there are limited places.

If you are interested in attending please contact HSE Health Promotion Officer, Elaine Cunniffe 071 9135071 or email elainea.cunniffe@hse.ie to book your place.