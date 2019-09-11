Archive Photo of the Week
Flashback: St Mary's U12s defeat Allen Gaels to claim 1982 Town Championship
The St Mary's Under 12 Gaelic football team who won the County Final (Town) at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada on Thursday evening, June 17, 1982. They defeated Allen Gaels (Drumshanbo) by 3-8 to 1-1.
Back row, from left: Colm Smith, Darragh O'Boyle, David Keaney, Andrew Mason, Eoin Doyle, Kevin Guihen, Raymond McMahon, Vincent Hughes, Patsy Guckian (Trainer).
Middle row, from left: Simon Moylan, Kieran Flynn, John Brennan (Capt), David Molloy, Niall McGreevy, Martin Coles and Thomas McGuinness.
Front row from left: James Doran, Paul Duignan, Donal Smith, Brendan Guckian and Ronan McGreevy.
The referee was Seamus Prior and John Tom McGushin presented the cup to John Brennan.
