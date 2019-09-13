Carrick firefighters raise over €2,000 for children's cancer charity

Carrick-on-Shannon Fire Service members carried out a bucket collection in the town on Saturday, August 31.

Pictured are Peter Stanford, Oliver Dunne, Keelan Moran, Sean Walsh, Stuart Connolly, Michael Duignan and Michael McWeeney who carried out the bucket collection at Tesco and Corrib Oil organised by the National Retained Fire Fighters Association.

Over €2,000 was raised for the national children's cancer charity Aoibheann's Pink Tie.

Thank you to everyone who donated and well done to the collectors.