Join in the Climate Walk this Friday, September 20 in Carrick-on-Shannon

People in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and surrounding areas, are being encouraged to join in a walk with a difference on Friday at lunchtime.

Climate Walk takes place at 1.30pm starting from the School Sports Hall beside Aura Leitrim Leisure.

Everyone is welcome to join in and be a part of this event. This is just one of the special activities being organised to highlight the need for action on climate change on not just a local and national level, but a global scale.

So get your walking shoes on and join in this Friday, September 20.