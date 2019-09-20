Stop and Yield signs missing from junctions in rural Leitrim

A huge amount of Stop and Yield signs are missing at junctions where minor roads connect major roads and councillors have called on the council to investigate.

Cllr Enda Stenson requested at the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District that the roads department immediately appoint someone to identify all the junctions where the signs are missing and that the missing signs be replaced.

He was told in reply that the Council does not have the engineering resources to carry out a countywide database for all its minor junctions.

The district office will endeavour to place a Stop sign or Stop lines at minor junctions, with the Stop sign being the priority.

Cllr Stenson said local councillors in their own area know which junctions need signs, which road is the main road and who has the right of way.

“An awful lot of them have disappeared. A lot of junctions have no signs on them out in rural Leitrim,” Cllr Stenson said.

Cllrs Des Guckian and Sean McGowan both suggested a survey needs to be done.

Darragh O'Boyle, area engineer, told the meeting there are hundreds and hundreds of road junctions and they repair signs which fall into disrepair through ivy, rust, hedgecutting, vandalism and some which go missing.

He said all elected members are welcome to contact him if they have concerns at any junction and he will endeavour to rectify the situation as soon as possible.