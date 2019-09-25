Local man Gerry Phillips returns to South Africa as part of Mellon Educate Building Blitz

Carrick-on-Shannon man Gerry Phillips is heading back to South Africa in November as part of the Mellon Educate Building Blitz 2019.

Since 2011, Gerry has worked on housing and school building projects in a number of townships around South Africa.

This will be Gerry’s 8th trip with Mellon Educate to South Africa.

This year’s work for Gerry and the other volunteers will be on two schools in the township of Mfuleni near Cape Town, where the team of volunteers will construct 11 classrooms, kitchen, toilet facilities, play areas, and covered shelters that will benefit over 2,900 children.