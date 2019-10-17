Two Leitrim food winners at 2019 Blas na hÉireann awards

Two Co Leitrim producers were announced as winners at this year's Blas na hÉireann, Irish food awards, 2019 finals which have recently concluded in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Now in their 12th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them.

The bronze winner from Leitrim is Lena's Tea Room, Carrick-on-Shannon, for their Pink Grapefruit & Cranberry Marmalade with McNiffe's Boxty, Drumshanbo winning best in county.

Blas na hÉireann is the biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, the criteria on which the product is judged. It is now recognised as an industry gold standard worldwide.

Products entered are blind- tasted, meaning that all packaging and identifying features are removed from products before being presented for judging, creating a level playing field for products from both large and small producers.