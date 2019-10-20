Tributes paid to St Mary's GAA, Kiltoghert stalwart, the late Joe Shannon (Jamestown, Co Leitrim)

Tributes have been paid to the late Joe Shannon, Jamestown, Co Leitrim after his sudden passing this weekend.

St Mary's Kiltoghert GAA club led the tributes on Facebook noting:

"It is with profound sadness that we in St. Mary’s Kiltoghert GAA learn of the very sad and untimely passing of our esteemed Club Treasurer and good friend Joe Shannon, husband to Fiona and father to Melissa and one of our underage stars Daire.

"While Joe was first and foremost a father, husband, son, brother, neighbour and indeed a true friend to so many, he embedded all the personal qualities and attributes, required for these roles, into our GAA club. Joe, originally from Cloonloo, Gurteen, Co Sligo, loved GAA and was a very proud Eastern Harps man. In later years he became one of our own and was proud to call St. Mary’s his club and he immersed himself in all aspects of club life and was an almost permanent presence at games at all levels. Indeed, for many of us it was difficult to grasp the seriousness of the illness, Joe fought so hard to overcome, such was his outlook and selfless disposition every time we encountered him.

"Joe will always be described as one of life’s true gentlemen, always with a smile on his face and his gentle ways were contagious to everyone who met him. He held a number of officer roles in our club over the years such as assistant treasurer and most recently treasurer, but possibly his proudest role was chairman of our Oskars committee in 2017. His presence at meetings converted the traditional meeting room into a sanctuary, filled with fun and laughter and when worry would set in about potential sponsors and ticket sales leading up to the event, Joe was always the calm among the storm. Panic was averted and a very successful and thoroughly enjoyable night came to fruition.

"Today we lost our Treasurer but more importantly a dear, dear friend and a valued and loyal member of our club. We hope and trust that Joe’s spirit will live on in our club in the days, weeks, months and years to come.



"To Joe’s heartbroken family, his wife Fiona, daughter Melissa and son Daire and to the extended Shannon and McNamee families we offer our deepest sympathy and the knowledge that the whole Club is with you all in this extremely difficult time."

Please note that funeral arrangements for Joe Shannon's Funeral have been changed and will be updated as soon as they come to hand.