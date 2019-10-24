Halloween tour around Carrick-on-Shannon

If you are looking for some spooky family fun this Halloween then the Carrick Halloween Tour is just the thing.



Actor Gary Lydon will bring you on a fascinating hour long tour of Carrick-on-Shannon on three nights over the Halloween period. From Monday, October 28 right up to Halloween night Gary will regale you with dastardly details on the many fascinating historical and scary tales of the town.



The tours will begin at 7pm on each evening and last approx one hour. Taking in all the landmarks in the town, you will hear ghost stories and even meet people from the town’s history as you walk through the spooky streets.

Great ghoulish fun for kids and also plenty for adults to enjoy as well.

Spaces are limited so pre booking is advised.



Tickets are €5 for children, €10 for adults and €20 for a family.

They can be purchased in advance online through Eventbrite - just look for Carrick Halloween Tour.

Also read: Do you dare enter Drumcoura's Fear in the Forest?