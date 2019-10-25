Spend an evening with The Irish Quartet



The Irish Guitar Quartet, one of Ireland’s premier instrumental ensembles, is drawn from some of the country’s most talented and versatile guitarists.

They bring their show to The Dock on Friday, November 22.



Jerry Creedon, David Keating, and Aengus Kirakowski have recently been joined by RDS Rising Star in Voice, Fiona Falvey.

Each member of the quartet has garnered international acclaim as a soloist and now contributes towards the creation of exciting, dynamic and engaging musical performances as members of the quartet.



With a broad repertoire ranging from Bach, Boccherini and Bizet to composers of the 21st Century such as Phillip Houghton (1954 – 2017) and Clarice Assad (b. 1978), the evening performance at The Dock promises to present a musical treat for all.

For more information on the programme and the performers, and to book tickets please see www.thedock.ie

Also read: Film review - dark Lies The Island really showcases black local wit