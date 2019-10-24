John Devoy book signing at The Readign Room, Carrick-on-Shannon

“Once in a while a travel book comes along that pushes at the boundaries of the genre” is one of the reviews for John Devoys's Quondam Once in a World.



Quondam: meaning former or a period of time that has passed - is the first instalment of a planned trilogy.

John Devoy undertook a two year solo bicycle journey from Cork city to North Cape, Norway, to Cape Point, South Africa – covering 33 countries and 33,000kms.



Pushing at the boundaries of the travel book genre, Quondam Travels in a Once World, asks us to re-imagine the relevance and potential of travel.

This is an epic, true grit expedition by bike through the heart of Africa without the umbilical cord of technology. When being on your own meant exactly that.



A superb observer and story teller, John Devoy recounts his adventures which began on April 1st 1985.

John Devoy will be reading from his book and speaking about his adventures in The Reading Room Bookshop, Carrick-on-Shannon at 6.30pm on Thursday October 24.



This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

