The Courtyard Apartments win first prize at Hotel Awards Ireland 2019 event

The competition was fierce but The Courtyard Apartments, Carrick-on- Shannon won Best Self Catering Apartments 2019 category at the Hotel Awards Ireland 2019 in the Dublin Crowne Plaza Blanchardstown Hotel, on Monday, October 21.

The event welcomed over 110 guests in a celebration of the Irish hotel sector.

The awards acknowledged the true value of hotels that lie within the heart of our local communities in Ireland and recognised the importance of hotels, how they help drive tourism by offering visitors exceptional hospitality and a unique Irish experience.

The Hotel Awards Ireland recognised all hotels, guest houses, B&B’s and more: from independently owned local businesses, to chain hotels who have made their mark on Ireland and beyond. The awards look to give a platform to these hotels from which to voice their admiration and loyalty to the hotel of choice.

The awards were hosted by the author and presenter, Pat O'Mahony who announced the winners of each category on the night. He welcomed on stage the finalists of each category who go above and beyond for the hospitality sector and provide guests with an unforgettable stay and experience.

Speaking about the win, Managers of The Courtyard Apartments, Stephen and Nigel Murtagh said, “We here at The Courtyard Apartments are delighted to have been awarded best self catering apartments in Ireland 2019.

“It is testament to the hard work and attention to detail of our staff that we have received this award.

“In this ever-changing market place we strive to provide the highest quality service to all of our customers and to continue to improve our standards into the future.”

A spokesperson for The Hotel Awards Ireland 2019 said, “These awards have just celebrated their first year and are well on their way to becoming a stable event in the country’s business calendar.

“The event provided an excellent platform for networking and marketing for all hoteliers present to celebrate each other’s achievements of the hotel sector.

“Many of the finalists have spent years dedicated to the industry and we are delighted that their efforts have been recognised and celebrated.

“We would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support and congratulations to the winners for their huge achievements at the ceremony.”