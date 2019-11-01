Concern shortage of ‘family houses’ in Leitrim may be impacting on job creation prospects

A local councillor has queried whether a lack of “family houses” around the county may be impacting on job creation prospects.

Independent Cllr Enda Stenson said there is a shortage of “family houses” in Carrick-on-Shannon area and it “doesn’t encourage companies who are looking towards us.”

He queried how much land is zoned for housing in the area and asked “are we equipped to take ten new families if the jobs came?

Bernard Greene senior planner for the council said “there is no shortage of lands identified for housing in Carrick-on-Shannon.” The current county development plan to 2021 projected a population increase of 600 people for the town, the local area plan identifies 22.91 hectares of land to provide for this projected population increase which includes 50% headroom. There are also lands identified in Dromod and Leitrim Village for residential purposes.

Mr Greene said: “It is respectfully considered that the cost of construction in Carrick-on-Shannon is such that it does not yield sufficient profit to encourage developers to bring forward proposals to build new houses.

Mr Greene said the issue is county wide and noted Leitrim and Longford are constantly the cheapest places in Ireland to buy a house, he said the average price for a house is €116,000 and it costs much more to construct a house.

Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly said Carrick-on-Shannon is a commuter town and can cater for jobs as it services a large area.

Cllr Stenson called for an incentive for family houses to be built as “we need young families and we are leaking people.”