Gardai are to police parking at Carrick-on-Shannon National School

Leitrim County Council will ask Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai to police parking at school drop-offs and collection at Scoil Mhuire on the Dublin Road.

Cllr Paddy Farrell from Leitrim Village asked if the council could provide a parking bay for buses at Scoil Mhuire beside St Mary’s Hall in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim County Council announced they are currently constructing a new restoration grant on the Summerhill area.

When this work is complete, the council said they “will carry out road markings to identify the school bus location.”

Senior engineer Darragh O'Boyle told the members of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District that the bus location is “currently clearly defined, however people are ignoring the road markings.”

Once the RIG is complete, Mr O'Boyle stated “I will ask Gardai if they could police this section during the afternoon school collection.”