Work on Carrick-on-Shannon's Hartley Bridge delayed

Leitrim County Council said work on Hartley Bridge has been delayed.

The council explained last week that the previous authorisation for the planning of work on Hartley Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon was “quite dated” and the council could not stand over the environmental assessment associated with it.

The works will now need to go through a revised planning process, and the council will need to seek additional funding for consultation on the new assessments. It is understood it will need to go through An Bord Pleanala. The council did confirm the money has been ring fenced for the works and will be kept for the specific work on Hartley Bridge.

Hartley bridge is more than 100 years old and a recent study concluded it needed to be fully replaced in the short to medium term, with Leitrim County Council estimating this would cost about €1.6 million.