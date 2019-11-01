Two arrested in investigation into seizure of drugs in Carrick-on-Shannon

Two people have been arrested and are currently being detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station following searches in Carrick-on-Shannon which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, cannabis and a quantity of cash.

In and intelligence led operation co-ordinated by the Sligo Leitrim Drug Unit and Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai, a man and a woman were arrested yesterday evening (October 31, 2019) and are currently being detained for questioning under the Misuse of of Drugs Act.

Follow up searches in the Carrick-on-Shannon area uncovered the drugs and cash. Electronic equipment has also been seized as part of the investigation.