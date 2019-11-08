Boost for Leitrim groups carrying out climate and biodiversity projects

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed funding allocations for a range of climate and biodiversity projects in Co Leitrim.

“I am delighted to confirm the funding to successful applicants around the county.

“All of these initiatives in Leitrim are determined to tackle climate change and promote biodiversity in our local areas. Local, community led initiatives are crucial to delivering the ambition set out in the Climate Action Plan.

“These projects offer people a tangible, practical way to do their part to tackle the climate challenge and feel more connected to their local community as a result.

“We must act now and get behind the transition to a more sustainable path for future generations,” he said.

The Woodland League

The Woodland League Forest in a Box is a practical and theoretical copy of a nature incubator system for growing and learning about native trees €3,000.

Lahard Residents Association

Composting & rainwater harvesting €1,836.

Leitrim Village ICA

Promotion of Biodiversity and Conservation of wildlife in Leitrim Village €600

Aughavas Community Centre CLG

Community Planting & Youth Environmental Education Project €1,000.

Aughavas ICA Guild

Conserving Wildlife and Promoting Biodiversity in Aughavas community €500.

Ballinamore Tidy Towns Committee

New polytunnel for planting for our Tidy Towns projects €100.

Cappagh Residents Association

Development of a community vegetable garden in Cappagh Estate, Mohill €720.

Hullabaloo

Upcycling Workshops for Primary and Secondary Schools €1,040.

Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon

To build a perspex shed (greenhouses) so the children could grow seedlings for the garden and also tomatoes, strawberries, etc €2,000.

Ballinamore Men's Shed Committee

Development of sensory garden facility at Old Vocational School Ballinamore €100.

Hullabaloo

Project Management of Community Upcycling Initiative €1,490.

Manorhamilton Tidy Towns

To develop a biodiversity and pollinator plan for the town area including following up on measures put in place along the Owenmore River in 2016 €1,000.

Carrick Environmental Group

Creation of a mobile stand to educate on recycling for use at Christmas Markets, Festivals, etc €610.

Drumsna Development Association

Purchase of small trailer with water tank and pump, hoses and attachments - to extract water from river and re-use €1,800.