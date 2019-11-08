Gardai issue warning about latest phone scam targeting Leitrim

Gardai have issued a warning to the public after multiple reports of scammers phoning both residential phone lines and mobiles in the Sligo/Leitrim area.

A warning, published on the garda division Facebook page, notes: “This current scam is taking the form of an automated message relating to reports of 'unauthorised transactions on your account'. It requests that people engage by pressing a number and/or visiting a website.

“We wish to appeal to members of the public to be extremely wary of such phone calls,” note gardai.

“If in any doubt as to the genuine nature of the such a call, always discontinue the call and make contact with your bank via official contact numbers. If you believe you may have already been the subject of one of these calls, immediately contact your bank and speak to them regarding same,” advise gardai.