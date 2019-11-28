Make baby's first Christmas special at The Dock

Are you planning a special first Christmas for your baby? Do not miss this beautiful event at The Dock this Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29 at 10am, 11am and again at 12pm.



The Dock is hosting Baby's First Christmas - a gentle magical wonderland of gorgeous harmony singing, little lights and enticing textures that has been created specifically for babies under one year old by Anna Newell and David Goodall.

The work of this creative duo for Early Years audiences has been seen on five continents.

This Christmas show promises to delight and entrance the very tiniest of audience members.

Each baby can bring one adult guest with them and, to make this a very special experience, audience capacity is very limited so please book early to avoid disappointment.



Numbers for events for babies are kept low and so early booking is highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

For more information on all our Baby Events and to book, please see: www.thedock.ie or call 071 96 50 828.

Exhibition

The Dock will show the work of two artists across its gallery spaces from now until January 2020. The two artists are Alan Phelan and Jeff Gibbons.

Red Lines by Alan Phelan is a new body of work developed by this Dublin based artist who, over the past three years, has set about reviving the Joly Screen process, a forgotten colour photography process invented in the 1890s in Dublin.



NoWHere: Factual Nonsense is a retrospective show of paintings by the London based artist Jeff Gibbons. Gibbons combines familiar expressions and phrases culled from lyrics, art terms and sayings and places them beside everyday objects. www.thedock.ie

