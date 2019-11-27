Flashback
Archive Picture of the Week: Prize-winning donkeys in Jamestown
Willie Donnellan captured this image of Shane and Cillian Kelly, Drumbore, Gorvagh with their prizewinning donkeys at Jamestown Show in August 1990.
