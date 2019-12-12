Carrick-on-Shannon to house high speed broadband point

Carrick-on-Shannon will have a high-speed “network point” installed as part of the first phase of the national Broadband Plan roll-out according to reports in the national media over the last week.

An Irish Times report detailed how telecom industry insiders were briefed on the plans to roll-out the NBP at a private meeting.

As part of the roll-out hubs will be installed in not just Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim but also in other parts of Connacht including Sligo town; Ballina and Castlebar, Co Mayo, in Roscommon Town and three in Co Galway in the city, Gort and Ballinasloe.

14 hubs will be put in place in Leinster including one in Longford town; nine further hubs in Munster and three in Ulster. The first four areas to see the network hubs created will be based in Limerick, Kilkenny, Galway and near Cork city.

In total 35 high speed network points or hubs will be put in place by the end of 2021.

Once the hubs are installed they will provide a high-speed connection to homes and businesses within a radius of 30km.