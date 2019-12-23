Don't be bored at home: Christmas entertainment at Carrick Cineplex

There's a lot of exciting entertainment on offer for all ages this Christmas at Carrick Cineplex and Café Paradiso Late Night Café-Wine Bar.

Exciting films on offer include Star Wars XI: Rise of the Skywalker, Cats, Black Christmas, Jumanji: The Next Level, Klaus, Frozen 2 and lots more!

See carrickcineplex.ie for full film schedules.

The directors, management and staff would like to wish all their loyal customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Gift Vouchers

Looking for the perfect gift for all ages? Carrick Cineplex gift vouchers are available and redeemable against movie tickets, treats, coffees, wines etc with no expiry date. Free postage is available to any address; to order email info@carrickcineplex.ie or phone the box office on (071) 9672000.



Love Opera & Ballet

The cultural season of live opera and ballet screenings from London’s Royal Opera House continues in the new year with ballet highlights including Coppelia (January 16) and The Sleeping Beauty (January 29), followed by La Boheme opera (March 17).



André Rieu

André Rieu - 70 Years Young is screening in the New Year, on January 4 and 5. This special musical presentation looks back at this most spectacular performances throughout his career from all over the world - remastered exclusively for cinema audiences.

Christmas Opening Hours

Carrick Cineplex is open daily from 1pm-10.30pm during the holidays. There are no film screenings on Christmas Eve - open for gift vouchers and coffees only from 10am until 6pm. Closed Christmas Day; back open 1pm-10.30pm from December 26-30 and closing early on New Year’s Eve at 6pm.



For full movie listings visit www.carrickcineplex.ie, call: (071) 9672000 or check out Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @CarrickCineplex

