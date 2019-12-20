Francis Stenson's beard shave in aid of Irish Motor Neurone Disease

Pictured are the before and after pictures of Francis Stenson who had his beard shaved off in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Local barber, Mick Masterson, was on hand to carry out the honours at the special event held in St Joseph's Community Centre, Leitrim Village last Sunday.

To date Francis has raised approximately €2,300 and would like to thank all those who sponsored his beard shave.

Picture: Willie Donnellan