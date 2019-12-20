Children from the Traveller community in Carrick-on-Shannon raise €411 for NW Simon Community

Children from the local Traveller community spent much of the autumn working on an art project with Leitrim-based artist Kate Murtagh Sheridan.

Twenty-six children, ranging in age from 6 to 12, designed and made pieces from found materials to sell at the winter market in the Dock Arts Centre on December 7.

They had made the works from discarded materials during a project funded by Creative Ireland, with support from artist Kate.

The young people are in the Shannonside Community Childcare Centre after-school group which is supported by the Leitrim Development Company.

This Creative Ireland project would not have been possible without the help and support of the staff at the centre. The children decided themselves to donate any money raised towards helping the homeless.

The young people raised a total of €411 which they presented with Alice Dixon of Creative Ireland to Marie Finney of the North West Simon Community at a ceremony recently.