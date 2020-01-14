Special fundraiser set up to help Leitrim family after sudden passing of much loved father and partner

Losing a loved one is never easy but when a family has to face the loss of a young father and partner, the loss is particularly heartbreaking.

On Monday, October 2019, Mick Luby (42), Cloone, Co Leitrim was rushed to Sligo General hospital and within a few hours, he was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukaemia (APML), a rare sub-type of acute myeloid, leukaemia.

Mary, his partner and his five young children learned this heart-breaking news as the consultant haematologist explained statistics - that only six in 10 million get a diagnosis of APML and just 1 in 10 have a chance of survival.

The late Mick Luby and his partner, Mary.



As the day progressed, Mick’s condition became more critical as serious haemorrhaging occurred. To give Mick every chance of survival, he was transferred to Beaumont hospital, but by Tuesday, October 8, Mick had gone to his eternal reward.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide financial assistance for Mick's partner, Mary, and their five children Mikey, Ciara, Lauren, Anthony and Conor.

The loss of their father and partner has been a devastating one and their grief journey is a very personal one, but the GoFundMe page endeavours to give the family some financial security for the future.

Committee formed

A committee has been formed to fundraise for the family and, as well as setting up a GoFundMe page, a benefit dance has also been organised in Clarke's Hotel, Mohill on Saturday, February 29 at 9pm.

Tickets are on sale for this event and all enquiries can be made via phone to +35386 0526324.

You can also make a donation in a special account which has been set up at Mohill Post Office.

Your contributions will be greatly appreciated. The GoFundMe page can be found at https://bit.ly/385IUbC

Over €4,400 has already been raised in the first 24 hours of the page being opened.

Please support this very worthy fundraising effort. Make a donation online, buy a ticket for the benefit dance or make a donation via Mohill Post Office.