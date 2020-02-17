Leitrim County Council
Cllr Des Guckian in angry exchange over Council housing
Leitrim Ccouncillor Des Guckian
Having submitted a motion seeking that “where there is a clear case of overcrowding in a council house and illness among one or more of the family, Leitrim housing takes immediate action to rehouse that family in a larger house, in a safe area,” Cllr Des Guckian reacted angrily to the reply he received.
The reply attributed to the Director of Services, Housing and Community, Corporate Services, Cultural and Emergency Services stated: “All transfer requests are dealt with in line with the Council's Allocation Scheme.
"If there is a specific case for concern, the matter can be raised by the councillor with the Housing Officer.”
Reacting to the reply given to him Cllr Guckian said: “I am not happy at all with the reply.
“I thought Leitrim County Council would be efficient enough to have a representative from the housing department here.
“It is just a push off as far as I am concerned.
“That answer is not satisfactory.”
In reply Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly said: “Individual cases can not be discussed.”
He added: “If you give me general concerns of policy I can brief the housing department.”
Concluding matters Cllr Guckian said: “You are muddying the waters. The allocation scheme is not clear to me.”
