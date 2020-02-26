Family affair for McMahon's from Kilmore at commissioning ceremony

Superintendent Raymond McMahon and his son Jack who was commissioned last Thursday into the country's Defence Forces are pictured at a ceremony in Dublin Castle.

Jack is 19-years-old and the youngest to be commissioned. He hails from Rushport, Kilmore, Co Roscommon, son of Ann (Gilchrest) from Kilmore and Ray from Carrick-on-Shannon.

He bears his great-grandfather's name, who was in the first class of An Garda Síochána. His grandfather, Detective Brendan McMahon, would be very proud if he had lived to see this day.

