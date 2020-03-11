New wood fired pizzeria opens in Carrick-on-Shannon

Local businessmen Shane Fitzpatrick and James Gannon have opened a unique food offering, ‘Sliced Wood Fired Pizza’, in Carrick and hosted a sample night for family and friends.

They have imported a massive brick oven, hand assembled by Manna Forni who are a specialist, four generations old, company based in Naples, Italy.

In a first for Leitrim and surrounding areas, its bespoke construction allows for much higher cooking temperatures than are available in conventional ovens.

The wood fired process ensures all the lip-smacking flavours come through from selected ingredients combined with a fabulous base crispness. Professional Italian Chef, Michele Piras, and his team will be on hand to guarantee an exquisite food experience from their extensive menu.

Best of luck to James, Shane and all the team.