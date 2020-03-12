Leitrim County Council will remain open and the focus will be on the provision of critical services

Leitrim County Council will remain open albeit probably with a scaled back operation focus primarily on the provision of critical services.

Following this morning's announcement of new measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), schools and creches are set to close until March 29. This, said the spokesperson for the local authority, will cause a "significant degree of staff absenteeism" however the council will remain open and the focus will be on the provision of critical services.

"Where possible staff will be facilitated in working from home. We will be encouraging social distances and implementing staggered break times and use of the canteen. If necessary we will redeploy available staff to critical services," he said.

The Dock Arts Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon will be closed until March 29 but other facilities are remaining open.