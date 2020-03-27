Two men to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon Court this morning in relation to Sligo growhouse

Two men are due in Carrick-on-Shannon court this morning in connection with the detection of a cannabis grow house in Co Sligo.

One of the men, an 18 year old, is also charged in connection with 12 thefts from cars dating back to February.

Gardaí searched a house in Ballymote yesterday, March 26, and discovered a grow house containing suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of over €15,000 and a quantity of cash.

Two men, aged 18 and 43, were arrested at the scene.

Both have been charged in connection with the grow house detection, and are due before the District Court this morning.