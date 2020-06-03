Carrick-on-Shannon
Finishing touches to impressive Leitrim mural
See the completed picture as the artist concludes the mural of five of Carrick-on-Shannon's most famous literary figures
Work has now almost concluded since the first image of John McGahern was drawn.
The finishing touches were being made this morning to the impressive mural at Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon of five historic literary figures who are associated with the county town.
Artist Nik Purdy has taken advantage of the quiet days and glorious weather during the Covid-19 lockdown to complete his work of the mural showing the images of John McGahern, Susan Langstaff Mitchell, Nora Murray, MJ McManus and Canon William Slator.
