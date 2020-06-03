Finishing touches to impressive Leitrim mural

The finishing touches were being made this morning to the impressive mural at Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon of five historic literary figures who are associated with the county town.

Artist Nik Purdy has taken advantage of the quiet days and glorious weather during the Covid-19 lockdown to complete his work of the mural showing the images of John McGahern, Susan Langstaff Mitchell, Nora Murray, MJ McManus and Canon William Slator.