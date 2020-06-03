Leitrim County Council to hold full meeting in The Bush Hotel

A full meeting of Leitrim County Council is to take place on Friday, June 26, in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon which will allow for sufficient social distancing to be observed by members.

The meeting will take place at 1.30pm and will be preceded by the annual general meetings of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District at 11am, Ballinamore Municipal District at 11.20am and Manorhamilton Municipal District at 11.40am.

The annual general meeting of the full Council will be held at 12pm. The election of cathaoirligh and leas-cathaoirligh will take place on the day.

Selected members met on Tuesday, June 3, in Aras an Chontae to fix the date for the meetings.