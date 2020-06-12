Carrick AC resumes Juvenile training

Carrick-on-Shannon AC are delighted to announce that we will resume club training for our Juvenile members (Born in the year 2007 or before) from next Tuesday, June 16.

In line with HSE and Covid-19 regulations in relation to Covid-19, all sessions will be limited to athletes born in the year 2007 or before while the total number of participants per session is 15, which also includes coaches. This will mean many challenges for our members and coaches so we are looking for your help.

To attend training next week and to help us assess demand for how many sessions we can put on, we are asking parents of all athletes under 18 years of age to contact either John Connolly (0879446961) or Siobhan Murtagh (0879677744) BY TEXT before this Friday, June 12, at 7pm.

Numbers will be limited due to the ratio of coaches to athletes and we will contact parents/athletes with further information to confirm final details of training.

We would also insist that each athlete adhere to the two metre rule, that there be no physical contact and that all attending training must have Hand sanitiser for their hands and face. The normal €3 fee per session will also apply

Before any athlete attends training, they or their parents must fill out an Athletics Ireland Questionnaire and return to coaches, by email to connollyjohnb@gmail.com before Monday June 15, 2020.

Full details, including the questionaire, are available at www.http://carrickac.blogspot. com