Design team working on dedicated coach parking in Carrick-on-Shannon

Detailed design has commenced on providing dedicated coach parking facilities in Carrick-on-Shannon, members of the local municipal district were told at their monthly meeting.

In reply to a question by Cllr Enda Stenson, the Director of Services for Economic Development, Planning, Environment and Transportation, Joseph Gilhooly explained the Fáilte Ireland approved project for Carrick-on-Shannon as part of the 'Destination Towns' funding includes the provision of coach parking in the vicinity of the N4 and at the area at the rear of The Lankmark Hotel.

Detailed design has just commenced on the project.

He said it is their intention to extend the existing coach parking as part of the package of the town as a tourist destination.