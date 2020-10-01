Two men questioned in relation to alleged assault in Carrick-on-Shannon

Two men arrested and questioned in relation to an alleged assault in Carrick-on-Shannon on August 13, 2020, have been released without charge.

Gardaí arrested the two men (aged in their late teens and early 20s) yesterday, Wednesday 30th September 2020, in relation to the incident.

Both men were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and have since been released without charge.