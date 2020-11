Leitrim County Council have confirmed there will be a temporary rod closure at Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon from Wednesday, November 25 until Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

The road closure affects the local road L-33985-1 from its junction with the L-33984-0 to its junction with the L-33985-1.

Diversions will be in place and full details are available at https://ecs.page.link/pzoJT