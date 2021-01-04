No more pedestrian crossings for Leitrim Village

There will be no further pedestrian crossings in Leitrim Village.

Leitrim County Council are putting their foot down saying, “Since the newly completed crossing at the Keadue road, the village has five pedestrian crossings.”



Fianna Fáil Cllr Paddy Farrell asked the council about installing a crossing on the village side of the primary school and said it can be “very dangerous” for children running out from school.



Council engineer Darragh O’Boyle said “there is more money spent on footpaths in Leitrim Village than anywhere else in Leitrim.”

The council said there will be no more crossings in the village.