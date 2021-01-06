Ten Leitrim projects at BT Young Scientist Expo

Ten projects from three Leitrim secondary schools will be exhibited and judged online this week in the annual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.



The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition runs from January 6-8 online.

The virtual exhibition has been designed by organisers to enable competing second-level students, and the judging panel, to access the online platform from home or their preferred location.

The public can also access the virtual exhibition, free of charge, and view the qualified projects, exhibitor stands, educational events and special acts.



Seven of the ten Leitrim projects are from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School.

They cover a variety of topics from investigating dairy milk alternatives, a new device for a trailer hitch, smart reusable water bottle, and how rural communities perceive creative expression.

Two Carrick projects are Covid/medical related, one investigates an automatic door handle sanitisation device while the other asks if playing a musical instrument can boost your immune system



An individual project from Mohill Community College aims to show if grey water can be more beneficial for plant growth and it's affects on the environment.



There are two projects from St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton both with a focus on Covid 19.

The first is an investigation into the effect of the recent lockdown on children with autism.

The second project from Manorhamilton looks into the impacts of wearing a facemask on the lives and learning experience of young people.

Visit the BT Young Scientists and Technology exhibition here.